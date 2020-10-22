Hiya, a Seattle-based company that provides caller profile and business profile services, today announced that it has extended its strategic partnership with Samsung through 2025. Hiya will not only continue to power Samsung Smart Call to protect Galaxy users from spam and fraud calls, but it will also provide Hiya Connect to enable businesses to reach more customers on Samsung devices around the world.

Inkang Song, VP and Head of Technology Strategy Group, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung, said in a statement:

At Samsung, we are dedicated to making the mobile experience safer and more engaging for our customers. We are excited to continue our partnership with Hiya to offer best-in-class solutions to our customers across the globe.

Samsung Smart Call will now leverage Hiya's real-time detection and cloud infrastructure to automatically block spam and fraud calls on the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Hiya says the improved security will make Samsung devices "among the most protected smartphones from spam and fraud calls in the world."

Similar to the Google Phone app, businesses will be able to deliver their name, logo, and reason for calling to customers using Hiya Connect's Branded Call feature. Businesses will also have access to reputation monitoring and management, allowing them to track their reputation health and prevent inaccurate spam labeling.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, you can activate the Smart Call feature by heading over to 'Caller ID and spam protection' in Call Settings.