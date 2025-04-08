What you need to know

The Scam Detection feature is now available on Pixel Watch 2 and 3 models in the U.S., and it requires a connection to a Pixel 9 series phone or later.

Users will be able to receive real-time alerts of scam calls through Bluetooth, with options to dismiss or end calls directly from their wrist.

The feature, however, is currently limited to the U.S. and English language, and it is not supported for direct calls over LTE on the watch.

Google introduced an AI-based Scam Detection feature for Pixel phones as part of a feature drop last month. The popular feature is now being introduced to Pixel Watch models as well, the search giant announced.

In a recent Pixel Watch community post, Google announced that it is rolling out this feature to Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 models for the U.S. region. It promises users protection from scammers’ calls just by glancing at their wrist, provided they are connected to a Pixel 9 series phone and above.

(Image credit: Google)

This Scam Detection feature identifies conversation patterns widely used by scammers, “right as they happen.” With the feature enabled, Pixel Watch owners will receive an alert mid-call of a scam, which will be received by the Bluetooth signal as the smartwatch will be paired with the aforementioned Pixel phones.

Setting up Scam Detection is also fairly simple as users need to be on the latest version of their Phone app to enable the feature. Opening the Phone app, navigating to its Settings, and turning on Scam Detection should make it up and running.

(Image credit: Shruti Shekar / Android Central)

After enabling the feature, an audible beep can be heard at the start of the call, and it is an indication that the feature is currently ongoing in the background. Google further notes that if the scale of the scam call is high, users will be alerted with a notification, sound, and vibration, which can be dismissed or users can end the call right on their wrists.

Users have to bear in mind that the feature to work flawlessly on Pixel Watch Bluetooth connection is required, as mentioned. However, Scam Detection for direct calls over LTE on the watch itself is not supported. The feature has begun rolling out as noted is for the U.S. region starting this week, and it is in English language only, and it is unclear whether it expands to other regions anytime soon.