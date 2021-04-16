What you need to know
- Samsung is tipped to be working on a triple-folding tablet called the Galaxy Z Fold Tab.
- The tablet could launch sometime early next year.
- It is rumored to come with S Pen support and more durable Ultra Thin Glass (UTG).
Earlier this week, a report out of South Korea claimed Samsung is planning to hold an Unpacked event in July to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2. According to a new report from GizmoChina, Samsung may also showcase its first triple-folding tablet at the event, although the decision is apparently still being debated by the company's marketing team.
Per the report, the triple-folding device will be called the Galaxy Z Fold Tab and is going to be released in the first quarter of 2022 to take on the best Android tablets. While the biggest selling point of the Galaxy Z Fold Tab will its tri-folding capability, the tablet is also tipped to come with a "hybrid" S Pen. The report is thin on details, but the new S Pen is said to debut along with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 later this year. The upcoming tablet will also be more durable than Samsung's current foldable phones, thanks to an improved Ultra Thin Glass (UTG).
In terms of design, the rumored Galaxy Z Fold Tab will likely be fairly similar to the tri-fold tablet concept TCL showed off last year. The device might be powered by Qualcomm's next-gen flagship mobile chipset, which is expected to be announced by the end of this year.
It is worth noting that the source of the information doesn't have a proven track record when it comes to Samsung leaks, so this one should be taken with a grain of salt.
Heart pumpin', thumb thumpin' fun in Cytus II!
Cytus II, now available for free on Google Play Pass, is a frantic, phenomenal rhythm mobile game that will entertain you for hours on end. With excellent touchscreen controls, hundreds of tracks to play, and a futuristic mystery hiding under the surface, Cytus II is bound to be your new obsession.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: Fixed focus
The Galaxy S21 Ultra offers the ultimate luxury experience, with four incredible cameras and an industry-leading display. It's a love letter to Samsung's most enthusiastic customers, and the addition of S Pen support may even draw in longtime Note loyalists.
Amazon reportedly tried to force Ecobee into sharing user data
As per a report from The Wall Street Journal, Amazon pressured Ecobee into collecting private user data. However, the Canadian smart thermostat maker refused to comply with the demand as it would violate its customers' privacy.
Keep your Samsung Galaxy Tab A protected with these cases
There are a lot of cases for the Galaxy Tab A that aim to keep your device protected while looking good at the same time. We have found the best options that money can buy while keeping the Tab A safe from life.