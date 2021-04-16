Earlier this week, a report out of South Korea claimed Samsung is planning to hold an Unpacked event in July to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2. According to a new report from GizmoChina, Samsung may also showcase its first triple-folding tablet at the event, although the decision is apparently still being debated by the company's marketing team.

Per the report, the triple-folding device will be called the Galaxy Z Fold Tab and is going to be released in the first quarter of 2022 to take on the best Android tablets. While the biggest selling point of the Galaxy Z Fold Tab will its tri-folding capability, the tablet is also tipped to come with a "hybrid" S Pen. The report is thin on details, but the new S Pen is said to debut along with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 later this year. The upcoming tablet will also be more durable than Samsung's current foldable phones, thanks to an improved Ultra Thin Glass (UTG).

In terms of design, the rumored Galaxy Z Fold Tab will likely be fairly similar to the tri-fold tablet concept TCL showed off last year. The device might be powered by Qualcomm's next-gen flagship mobile chipset, which is expected to be announced by the end of this year.

It is worth noting that the source of the information doesn't have a proven track record when it comes to Samsung leaks, so this one should be taken with a grain of salt.