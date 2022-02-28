With the launch of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it was pretty much written on the wall that Samsung was done with the Note series. Still, Samsung never quite said it was the end, at least not until MWC 2022.

According to Dailian (via The Verge), the head of Samsung's smartphone division, Roh Tae-moon, told reporters that we should not expect Galaxy Note-branded smartphones anymore. Instead, he says (via translation) that the "Galaxy Note will come out as 'Ultra' every year in the future."

The company skipped out on launching a Galaxy Note in 2021, so it's not exactly surprising. Signs were everywhere that the company was preparing to sunset the Note brand, ever since the launch of the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the growing impact of the global chip shortage on the availability of the best Android phones.

Fortunately, that doesn't seem to deter Note fans. Samsung recently announced record preorders for its Galaxy S22 series, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra leading with 60% of sales. However, Roh remains optimistically cautious about the success of the latest device, saying "we still have to wait and see."

While we can expect the future of the Galaxy Note brand to rest with the "Ultra" phones, rumors are swirling that Samsung is preparing to include a built-in S Pen with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The foldable is expected to launch later this year, giving buyers a much bigger canvas for their S Pen doodles while not forcing users to purchase a separate S Pen and case.