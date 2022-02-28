What you need to know
- Samsung's mobile experience chief confirmed that the Galaxy Note brand is no more.
- He says future "Ultra" smartphones will feature the S Pen.
- This comes just after the launch of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which adopts the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra design.
With the launch of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it was pretty much written on the wall that Samsung was done with the Note series. Still, Samsung never quite said it was the end, at least not until MWC 2022.
According to Dailian (via The Verge), the head of Samsung's smartphone division, Roh Tae-moon, told reporters that we should not expect Galaxy Note-branded smartphones anymore. Instead, he says (via translation) that the "Galaxy Note will come out as 'Ultra' every year in the future."
The company skipped out on launching a Galaxy Note in 2021, so it's not exactly surprising. Signs were everywhere that the company was preparing to sunset the Note brand, ever since the launch of the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the growing impact of the global chip shortage on the availability of the best Android phones.
Fortunately, that doesn't seem to deter Note fans. Samsung recently announced record preorders for its Galaxy S22 series, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra leading with 60% of sales. However, Roh remains optimistically cautious about the success of the latest device, saying "we still have to wait and see."
While we can expect the future of the Galaxy Note brand to rest with the "Ultra" phones, rumors are swirling that Samsung is preparing to include a built-in S Pen with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The foldable is expected to launch later this year, giving buyers a much bigger canvas for their S Pen doodles while not forcing users to purchase a separate S Pen and case.
The new Note
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
The best gets better
The new Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung's new premium smartphone, featuring a vibrant display, impressive 108MP camera, S Pen for all your note-taking needs, and up to four OS upgrades, so you don't need to worry about losing missing out on the new updates for a long time.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
PlayStation recap: Horizon Forbidden West launches to rave reviews
February was a big month for PlayStation with the release of Horizon Forbidden West. Even though it has stiff competition from Elden Ring, Aloy's latest adventure shines bright.
Android Gaming recap: Warcraft comes to mobile in 2022
February may not have been full of major releases, but we did learn about new Android games in the works from the likes of Blizzard, bringing Warcraft to mobile devices.
Review: The Garmin Lily is perfect for fashion lovers who don't need it all
While not all women want a smartwatch that doubles as a fashion accessory, the Garmin Lily caters to those that do. It handles all of the basics quite well, and it looks good doing it.
Check out the best Samsung Galaxy S22 chargers you can buy
Whether you have the regular Galaxy S22 capable of charging at 25W or the Galaxy S22+/S22 Ultra that can juice up at 45W, you'll need a charger with special smarts to hit those fast charging speeds. To help you out, we've rounded up some of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 chargers available out there.