Samsung's budget Android phones are dropping in-box chargers in the US

What you need to know

Samsung is said to be ditching the chargers for its mid-range Android phones shipped in the United States.

The Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A03s are shipping without a charging brick in the box.

Rumor also has it that the Galaxy M-series will get the same treatment.

Samsung confirmed early last year that some of its future Galaxy phones would not ship with chargers inside the box after mocking Apple for doing just that. The trend started with the release of the Galaxy S21 series, and Samsung's mid-range phones are starting to get the same treatment.

The South Korean tech giant won't ship the Galaxy A13 5G with a charging brick inside the box in the U.S., as indicated in its product listing on Samsung's online storefront.

That said, Samsung cautions users to use only official chargers and cables. A warning on the site states: “Wall charger sold separately; use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. To avoid injury or damage to your device, do not use incompatible, worn or damaged batteries, chargers, or cables.”

As per PhoneArena, the same is true for the Galaxy A03s. It is sold for $160 in the U.S., and for that price tag, you get a 5,000mAh battery. The phone should arrive at your doorstep by March 29.

While Samsung has yet to formally confirm the removal of in-box charging bricks for its affordable handsets, it appears that this will become the norm for future Galaxy A-series devices.

Aside from this lineup, Samsung is rumored to be ditching the charger for its more budget Galaxy M-series devices, presumably including the recently unveiled Galaxy M23. Yogesh Brar, a leaker, revealed this on Twitter.

Many of the best Samsung phones have already dropped the in-box charger, so it's hardly a surprise to see the company do the same with its more affordable models.

While it applies only to devices shipped in the U.S. for now, it's safe to assume Samsung will extend it to other markets.