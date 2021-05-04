Samsung recently announced a new mid-range Galaxy A series phone with a QHD+ 120Hz screen and a quantum cryptography chipset in South Korea. Even before the phone made its debut in South Korea, a rumor claimed Samsung working on a variant of the phone called Galaxy A82 5G for global markets.

Even though the Galaxy A82 5G is yet to be announced, Samsung has added the phone to its security updates webpage, under models eligible for quarterly updates. Samsung's Galaxy A52 and A72 phones are currently on a monthly update schedule, so it is definitely strange that Samsung is planning to roll out quarterly security updates for the Galaxy A82 5G.