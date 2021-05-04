What you need to know
- The unreleased Galaxy A82 5G has been listed on Samsung's security updates webpage.
- Surprisingly, the phone will only be eligible for quarterly security updates.
- It is rumored to be based on the recently launched Galaxy Quantum 2.
Samsung recently announced a new mid-range Galaxy A series phone with a QHD+ 120Hz screen and a quantum cryptography chipset in South Korea. Even before the phone made its debut in South Korea, a rumor claimed Samsung working on a variant of the phone called Galaxy A82 5G for global markets.
Even though the Galaxy A82 5G is yet to be announced, Samsung has added the phone to its security updates webpage, under models eligible for quarterly updates. Samsung's Galaxy A52 and A72 phones are currently on a monthly update schedule, so it is definitely strange that Samsung is planning to roll out quarterly security updates for the Galaxy A82 5G.
While Samsung hasn't revealed any details about the upcoming mid-ranger yet, its addition to the company's security updates webpage suggests the Galaxy A82 5G is likely to be launched sometime in the coming weeks. Rumors suggest the phone will be fairly similar to the Galaxy Quantum 2, although there could be a few minor differences.
The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 is powered by an outdated Snapdragon 855+ chipset, but features an impressive 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and the same 120Hz refresh rate as the best Android phones on the market right now. Around the back of the phone is a triple-camera array with a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. The Galaxy Quantum 2 also packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The 2021 Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A02s to the excellent Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
Google has more Stadia woes as product head John Justice leaves
Stadia product head John Justice has left Google, according to a report from The Information. Justice was responsible for overseeing the consumer experience for Stadia.
Here are the best horror films to watch now on Hulu
Looking for a good scream? Hulu offers a number of horror classics and spooky originals. Here are the best horror films streaming on Hulu now.
Grab these screen protectors to keep your Galaxy A72 looking good for years
If you've already picked up a case for the Galaxy A72, you are likely trying to find the best screen protectors so you can provide the best protection for your latest investment. We've rounded up some of our favorite options, taking out some of the guesswork for you.