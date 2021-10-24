Currently propping up the NFC West at 2-4, it's make or break for Pete Carroll's men as they face a refreshed New Orleans who come into this clash off the back of a bye week.
Read on for full details on how to watch Saints vs Seahawks, no matter where you are in the world.
A marked contrast to last season, where at this point they were 5-0 to the good, they find themselves bottom of the heap in their division with injuries to key stars Russell Wilson and Chris Carson arguably the main source of their woes.
They now face a Saints team currently on 3-2 and looking like genuine playoff contenders.
New Orleans have the second-best rushing defense in the NFL, but look less assured when the ball is in the air.
That inevitably means all eyes will likely be on Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. But after his fumble in overtime last weekend led to his side's last gasp defeat to the Steelers, much will depend on how badly his confidence has been shot by that agonising moment.
Read on as we explain below how to get a Saints vs Seahawks live stream for Sunday's game.
Saints vs Seahawks: Where and when?
These two teams meet at Lumen Field, in Seattle, Washington on Monday with kick-off set for 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT / 1.15am BST / 11.15am AEDT
Watch Saints vs Seahawks online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Saints vs Seahawks but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Saints vs Seahawks online in the US
This Monday Night Football clash will be shown on ESPN, with kickoff scheduled for 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT. If you already have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream this match directly through the ESPN website.
For cord-cutters there are a number of over-the-top providers that offer ESPN, but FuboTV looks like the best bet for watching NFL games without cable this season.
In order to get complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games this season without cable, you'll need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and The NFL Network - and only FuboTV currently offers access to them all. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, but you can also watch this game for free by taking advantage of FuboTV's free seven-day trial.
How to stream Saints vs Seahawks live in the UK
Gridiron fans can watch at least five NFL games live each week courtesy of the Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday.
This match is one such fixture that will be getting the live treatment, with kick-off set for 1.15am BST on Monday night/Tuesday morning.
Alternatively, you can also watch via the dedicated NFL Game Pass Pro streaming service.
Its £147.99 subscription gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream Saints vs Seahawks live in Canada
While both TSN and CTV are both showing tonight's game, for hardcore NFL fans in Canada probably the way to go is streaming service DAZN which has exclusive live coverage of every single 2021/22 regular season game in Canada including this game.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!
Kick off for this game for Canucks is at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT.
Live stream Saints vs Seahawks in Australia for FREE
If you're planning on watching this clash in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
Kick-off Down Under for this match is at 11.15am AEDT on Tuesday morning.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.