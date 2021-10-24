Currently propping up the NFC West at 2-4, it's make or break for Pete Carroll's men as they face a refreshed New Orleans who come into this clash off the back of a bye week.

Read on for full details on how to watch Saints vs Seahawks, no matter where you are in the world.

A marked contrast to last season, where at this point they were 5-0 to the good, they find themselves bottom of the heap in their division with injuries to key stars Russell Wilson and Chris Carson arguably the main source of their woes.

They now face a Saints team currently on 3-2 and looking like genuine playoff contenders.

New Orleans have the second-best rushing defense in the NFL, but look less assured when the ball is in the air.

That inevitably means all eyes will likely be on Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. But after his fumble in overtime last weekend led to his side's last gasp defeat to the Steelers, much will depend on how badly his confidence has been shot by that agonising moment.

Read on as we explain below how to get a Saints vs Seahawks live stream for Sunday's game.

Saints vs Seahawks: Where and when?

These two teams meet at Lumen Field, in Seattle, Washington on Monday with kick-off set for 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT / 1.15am BST / 11.15am AEDT

Watch Saints vs Seahawks online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Saints vs Seahawks but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.