Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over but there are still some stellar Cyber Week deals that are available only for the next few days. For those who could use some extra help around the house, this sale on iRobot Roomba Robotic Vacuums at Amazon has prices starting as low as $179 — matching the price we saw during Black Friday for a limited time. If you don't want to miss these deals, be sure to shop soon!

Up to $400 off iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum deals Select Roomba smart vacuum cleaners by iRobot are currently on sale for Cyber Week! These low prices match the stellar savings we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, though they won't last forever so be sure to shop soon if you're interested. from $179 See at Amazon

The most affordable model on sale today is the Roomba 675, now down to $179. Today's deal saves you $101 off its regular cost of $280 and brings this robotic vacuum within $5 of its lowest price in history. This model works both on hard floors and carpets, and is also suitable for cleaning up pet hair. Just like the other models in the sale, you can use an app on your phone to schedule when this robotic vacuum cleans your home. It even returns to its charger when the battery gets low so that it can power up again all by itself.

Then again, if you're looking for the biggest savings in the sale, look no further than the iRobot Roomba i7+ on sale for $599. Cyber Week is taking just over $400 off the regular price of this robotic vacuum while supplies last. This is one of the most powerful Roomba vacuums ever, and it's smarter than many models as well. It uses vSLAM navigation to learn the layout of your home and build Smart Maps to navigate and clean like a pro. You can use your voice assistant or an app on your phone to control when it cleans, too. The best feature of this model is that it can empty its own dustbin so you can truly stay hands-off and not worry about emptying it yourself for months at a time.

Other models are on sale as well so be sure to check out the full selection at Amazon before these prices rise back to normal soon. Amazon offers free shipping with purchases totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you're not a member already, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping, access to the Prime Video streaming service, and more.