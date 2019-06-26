It's a good time to be Roku. We've known it's been the most popular streaming system for quite some time. And a private report (it costs $4,999 if you want to read the whole thing) released today from Strategy Analytics not only confirms that thinking — it says Roku's lead is going to increase.

The press release pimping the report (sorry, but that's that exactly what it is) says that more than 30 percent of U.S. sales of "connected TV devices" in the first three months of 2019 were from Roku. There are now more than 41 million Roku devices — sticks, boxes, and Roku TVs — in use. And that numbers names up 15.2 percent of all streaming devices.

The next highest device in use is Sony PlayStation. That's a little bit of comparing apples to oranges, of course, as PlayStation is a gaming console that also happens to be a decent streaming platform. So maybe take that with a little bit of salt. Regardless, Roku has a 36 percentage point lead over PlayStation — and the report says that could hit as high as 70 percentage points by he end of the year.

That's a crazy big lead.