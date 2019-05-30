Huawei's impending ban from the U.S. government, which goes into effect on August 19, has been creating a lot of trouble for the Chinese company — both in and out of the United States. According to a report from Bloomberg, Rogers Vice Chairman, Philip Lind, wants Huawei to be banned from working on Canada's 5G network.

Lind apparently takes issue with Huawei's close relationship to the Chinese government, and while Huawei is among the more affordable and reliable partners for building the country's 5G infrastructure, the concern that it could use the technology to spy on Canada is very real — at least to Lind.

United States Vice President Mike Pence and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are meeting on May 30 in Ottawa to talk about the current ban with Huawei, so it'll be interesting to see if anything comes of that.

It's possible that the United States could lift its ban on the company and all can start going back to normal, but if nothing happens by that August 19 deadline, we'll likely see the ramifications continue all across the world. It's clear that the U.S. isn't willing to work with Huawei, and that notion is now creeping over to other parts of the world, too.

Outside of this new hostility from Rogers, Huawei was also recently banned from science publisher IEEE and recently reinstated into the SD Association after being temporarily removed for a few days.

