While we love our Amazon Echos, Nest Hubs, and Sonos smart speakers, we definitely still see a lot of value in having a "dumb" Bluetooth speaker in our tech arsenal. One of the best Bluetooth speakers around is the Ultimate Ears Boom 3, and it's on sale now for $30 off this Cyber Monday!
What's so great about this portable speaker? Well, it offers a true 360-degree sound that is remarkable for such a small package. It can also last for 15 hours on a single charge, which is perfect for your day trip to the beach or the slopes. You can rock out without fear of damaging the speaker, as it is waterproof (it actually floats!), and is virtually indestructible. And if your friends bring their Ultimate Ears Boom 3 speakers, you can pair your devices together for the ultimate block party!
The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is one of our favorites because of how versatile it is. It delivers 360-degree sound, is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and is rated for extreme durability. You can pair it several Ultimate Ear speakers together via the Party Up mode in the app, and it will stay powered for up to 15 consecutive hours.
This portable speaker is the perfect solution for those who don't want a smart speaker, but you want the functionality and freedom that comes from sharing their music with friends out in the great outdoors. Get the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 at this low, low Cyber Monday price today only!
