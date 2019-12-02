While we love our Amazon Echos, Nest Hubs, and Sonos smart speakers, we definitely still see a lot of value in having a "dumb" Bluetooth speaker in our tech arsenal. One of the best Bluetooth speakers around is the Ultimate Ears Boom 3, and it's on sale now for $30 off this Cyber Monday!

What's so great about this portable speaker? Well, it offers a true 360-degree sound that is remarkable for such a small package. It can also last for 15 hours on a single charge, which is perfect for your day trip to the beach or the slopes. You can rock out without fear of damaging the speaker, as it is waterproof (it actually floats!), and is virtually indestructible. And if your friends bring their Ultimate Ears Boom 3 speakers, you can pair your devices together for the ultimate block party!