What you need to know
- Today, Roborock announced the S6 MaxV, a brand new robot vacuum.
- It is the first Roborock vacuum to feature two cameras
- The S6 MaxV will be available in the U.S. at the end of Q2 for $749.
On April 29, Roborock announced the S6 MaxV, a brand new robot vacuum that features a dual camera to better detect objects in its cleaning path. This multi-camera depth perception allows the unit to avoid things like shoes, power strips, and even pet droppings for a smoother cleaning session.
The S6 MaxV can recognize up to four different levels within a home. So, if you live in a tall condo or a multi-story home, you can set no-go lines or no-mop zones for each level without having to erase any other maps. All you have to do is bring the S6 MaxV to the new floor and tell it to start cleaning.
With 2500Pa of suction, the S6 MaxV has 25% more suction than the S6. This allows it to better collect fine dust, pet fur, and debris from your floors. It also features a 300ml water tank so you can command it to vacuum or mop your floors using the included app.
Roborock is known for offering robot vacuums with long-lasting battery life and the S6 MaxV is no different. It features a 5200mAh battery which allows it to clean for up to three hours straight while on its lowest setting. This, in turn, allows it to reach lots of floors within a short amount of time.
Roborock states that this ultra-intelligent robot vacuum will be available for U.S. consumers at the end of Q2 and will sell for $749.
An intelligent robot
Roborock S6 MaxV
An ultra-intelligent vacuum
The Roborock S6 MaxV features two cameras that allow it to perceive depth and identify objects in its cleaning path. It features powerful suction, the ability to mop, and it always vacuums in an orderly back and forth manner.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Roborock S6 MaxV navigates the crap out of everything
Using dual cameras and a ReactiveAI, the Roborock S6 MaxV can navigate around shoes, power strips, and even pet droppings to keep your house clean. After testing it for several days, we can truly say that this is a great vacuum for any home.
OnePlus 8 Pro review: No strings attached
OnePlus pushed everything to the extreme this time around, but is the $900 OnePlus 8 Pro the best phone money can buy?
OnePlus 8 review: More of the same, for $100 more
Just 6 months removed from the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 8 is here as the affordable mainstream option at a new higher price. Here's what it offers for that extra money, and where its value stands.
Kick up your cooking with these smart gadgets
There's a ton of really cool smart home tech for the kitchen, along with some smart products that will make food prep and cooking easier. Here are some of the best out there to get you cookin' fast.