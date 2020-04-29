The S6 MaxV can recognize up to four different levels within a home. So, if you live in a tall condo or a multi-story home, you can set no-go lines or no-mop zones for each level without having to erase any other maps. All you have to do is bring the S6 MaxV to the new floor and tell it to start cleaning.

On April 29, Roborock announced the S6 MaxV , a brand new robot vacuum that features a dual camera to better detect objects in its cleaning path. This multi-camera depth perception allows the unit to avoid things like shoes, power strips, and even pet droppings for a smoother cleaning session.

With 2500Pa of suction, the S6 MaxV has 25% more suction than the S6. This allows it to better collect fine dust, pet fur, and debris from your floors. It also features a 300ml water tank so you can command it to vacuum or mop your floors using the included app.

Roborock is known for offering robot vacuums with long-lasting battery life and the S6 MaxV is no different. It features a 5200mAh battery which allows it to clean for up to three hours straight while on its lowest setting. This, in turn, allows it to reach lots of floors within a short amount of time.

Roborock states that this ultra-intelligent robot vacuum will be available for U.S. consumers at the end of Q2 and will sell for $749.