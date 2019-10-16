Versatile viewer Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In Cut the cord Ring Stick Up Cam Battery Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In offers you a wide field of view and a continous stream of live footage so long as your power doesn't go out. It doesn't have to be completely tethered to the outlet though, as you can add on a battery pack for when the power goes out. It also works inside and out. $100 at Amazon Pros Works indoors and outdoors

Built-in siren to ward off intruders

Excellent Amazon Alexa, Echo integration

Battery pack (sold separately) Cons Has to be near power

No video recordings without subscription

Cut the cord Ring Stick Up Cam Battery

This battery-powered Ring camera isn't chained down to an outlet, allowing you to mount it outside even if you lack outside power. The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is also excellent for using inside your home, where it can be easily moved between rooms or hidden away to see if the pet sitter is actually taking Fluffy for walks or just enjoying your cable.

Pros Works indoors and outdoors

Wire-free setup with battery pack

Built-in siren to ward off intruders

Good Amazon Alexa integration Cons If batteries die, so does your feed

No video recordings without subscription

No 24/7 recording option

Normally, the battery-powered version of a smart camera is the more flexible and desirable model, but the Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In can provide added peace of mind with a continous power supply.

Conveniences and headaches for each

All Ring Stick Up Cams are 1080p, "weather resistant," internet-connected security cameras with remote-activated sirens to scare off intruders, infrared Night Vision for seeing in the dark, and affordable subscription plans through Ring Protect for 60 days of access to video recordings. Where the four Ring Stick Up Cams vary — the Plug-In, the Battery, the Elite, and the Solar — is primarily in how they are powered.

The Ring Cam Plug-In is powered by an AC adapter that plugs into a standard power outlet, though you can purchase a Quick-Release Battery Pack separately. The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is powered by Quick Release Battery Packs and cannot be used while the Battery Pack recharges, though you can purchase an Indoor/Outdoor Power adapter or Solar Panel separately. If you want to keep the Battery model online during the 5-10 hours it takes a Battery Pack to recharge, you'll have to buy a second Quick Release Battery Pack.

Ring Stick Up Cam Wired Ring Stick Up Cam Battery Weather-proofing "Weather resistant" "Weather resistant" Power options AC adapter/plug Quick Release Battery Pack Internet options Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Camera field of range 110° horizontal

57° vertical 110° horizontal

57° vertical Video quality 1080p 1080p Customizable motion detection ✔️ ✔️

For all intents and purposes, these two devices are essentially the exact same camera. The only meaningful difference is how they are powered out of the box. If you need to put a camera in a spot that is not accessible to a standard power outlet, then go for the Stick Up Cam Battery. The drawback here is that you'll have to periodically change the battery, and you will want to have a back-up available. Of course, you can also purchase an Indoor/Outdoor Power Adapter or Solar Panel separately to keep the currents flowing.

If you are going to put this camera in a place that is easily accessible to a standard power outlet, then go ahead and get the Stick Up Cam Plug-In. Again, you can always purchase the Quick Release Battery Pack to have as an insurance policy for if/when the power goes out, but as long as you're connected and the power is on, you're good to go.

Conveniences and headaches for each

Cheaper than ever Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-in

The new Ring Stick Up Cam is the kind of upgrade we like. It has all of the same great features of its predecessor, like 1080p HD video, two-way talk, and real-time notifications. The best part? It's 30% cheaper than before, making it even more accessible for everyone.

