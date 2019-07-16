There are so many DIY security solutions these days, and it's hard to know which ones to invest in. I'll save you the trouble, though: Ring's new line of cameras, and specifically the Spotlight Cam Wired, is the best of the bunch. The Ring Spotlight Cam is pretty new, so we weren't expecting it to go on sale for Prime Day. But because Amazon owns Ring, here we are — a $60 discount from its $199 MSRP, down to $139. And what do you get for that price? An easy-to-use, powerful security camera with a single spotlight below it and integrated motion sensors. Oh, and because it's connected to your Wi-Fi network, you can check in on it wherever in the world you are, even if you're not at home and not on Wi-Fi. Our resident Ring expert, Jared DiPane, loved it in his review, too.

A spotlight on a great deal Ring Spotlight Cam Wired $139 $199 $60 off The Ring Spotlight Cam Wired is an easy-to-use and intuitive camera with a 1080p camera and Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can check in on it anywhere in the world. Plus it has a bright spotlight and integrated motion sensors so it can warn you when people are around, and when you need to take action. See at Amazon

Unlike some other products, like Ring's Floodlight Cam, the Spotlight Cam plugs into a regular outlet. You can mount it pretty much anywhere you want. It's also effortless to mount, and comes with included hardware to do just that. Of course, not every home has an outdoor power outlet. So, Ring also offers a Mount-specific version of the Spotlight Cam. The difference is that this one is meant to plug into an outdoor waterproof electrical box. It's the kind that's already integrated above many front doors and rear entrances. At $169 for Prime Day, it's slightly more expensive than the Wired version. However, its installation is also a bit cleaner since there's no wire hanging down and no need to find an external AC source.

The same, but mounted Ring Spotlight Cam Mount $169 $249 $80 off If you need the Ring Spotlight Cam but already have an outdoor electrical box, skip the need for an extra wire and get the excellent Mount version of the superb outdoor security camera. See at Amazon

Finally, if you don't have an external means of powering the Ring Spotlight Cam, the Battery version is the same $139 price for Prime Day. Plus, it makes installation a snap. The major difference is that, without a solar panel (which is available as an added option), you'll need to recharge the removable battery on the Ring Spotlight Cam Battery every few weeks or months. That depends on how often you check the video signal.