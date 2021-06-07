Revealed: Here's what the OnePlus Nord CE 5G costs in India

OnePlus is set to unveil a new Nord series phone in India this week, dubbed the Nord CE 5G. Ahead of its formal launch in the country, a new leak has revealed the phone's pricing and launch offers for the Indian market.

Pricing of OnePlus Products launching @ Summer Launch Event has leaked!



OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price: ₹22,999

(₹1,000 discount on HDFC Bank Cards)



OnePlus TV U1S:

50": ₹37,999

55": ₹45,999

65": ₹60,999

(₹2K, ₹3K & ₹4K off respectively on HDFC)



Thoughts? #OnePlusNordCE5G pic.twitter.com/KMBXmgSuvt — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) June 7, 2021

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will start at ₹22,999 ($316) in the country. Customers with HDFC Bank cards will be able to get a flat ₹1,000 discount on the phone, bringing down the effective price to just ₹21,999 ($302). The OnePlus Nord was launched in India at a starting price of ₹24,999 ($344).

As we reported last month, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset. The 8nm chipset powers some of the best cheap Android phones — including Xiaomi's Mi 10i and Samsung's Galaxy A52 5G. The Nord CE 5G will also have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 16MP selfie camera.