Revealed: Here's what the OnePlus Nord CE 5G costs in India

What you need to know
- OnePlus Nord CE 5G's Indian pricing has leaked online ahead of its launch in the country on June 10.
- The phone could start at ₹22,999 ($316) in India.
- OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been confirmed to arrive with a 64MP camera and a 4,500mAh battery supporting Warp Charge 30T Plus.
OnePlus is set to unveil a new Nord series phone in India this week, dubbed the Nord CE 5G. Ahead of its formal launch in the country, a new leak has revealed the phone's pricing and launch offers for the Indian market.
According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will start at ₹22,999 ($316) in the country. Customers with HDFC Bank cards will be able to get a flat ₹1,000 discount on the phone, bringing down the effective price to just ₹21,999 ($302). The OnePlus Nord was launched in India at a starting price of ₹24,999 ($344).
As we reported last month, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset. The 8nm chipset powers some of the best cheap Android phones — including Xiaomi's Mi 10i and Samsung's Galaxy A52 5G. The Nord CE 5G will also have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 16MP selfie camera.
Some of the other key features of the phone were officially revealed by a teaser on the Amazon India website earlier today (via GizmoChina). The teaser confirms the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will have a triple-camera array on the back with a 64MP primary sensor. It will also include a large 4,500mAh battery with OnePlus' Warp Charge 30T Plus support.
Along with the Nord CE 5G, OnePlus will also launch a new OnePlus TV model in the country at its upcoming launch event. The OnePlus TV U1S is tipped to be offered in three sizes – 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The three models are expected to be priced at ₹37,999 ($522), ₹45,999 ($632), and ₹60,999 ($838), respectively.
