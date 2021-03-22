Following in the footsteps of other recent big-budget AAA releases like Cyberpunk 2077 and Hitman 3 , it's a great sign for Stadia to get big must-have games like this without fans needing to wait for ports.

Today Google revealed some big news regarding one of Capcom's biggest and most successful game franchises: Resident Evil Village is releasing on Stadia on the exact same day as all other platforms. Resident Evil Village will come to Stadia on May 7 either as its standard edition ($60) or the Deluxe Edition ($70) which includes a handful of digital bonus items.

What sweetens this deal even further though is that if you pre-order Resident Evil Village before release or purchase the game on Stadia before May 21, then you get a free Stadia Premiere Edition. The Stadia Premiere Edition includes a Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra which is usually $100 as its own package. Google ran a similar promotion for Cyberpunk 2077 and it was so popular they ran out of supplies before the originally stated deadline.

Other exciting news with a much more immediate benefit is that Resident Evil 7 biohazard, a game I consider to be one of the finest survival horror experiences ever created, is coming to Stadia Pro starting on April 1. You should definitely consider this to be one of the best Stadia games as soon as it releases. This means all Stadia Pro subscribers will be able to play all of Resident Evil 7, including all the DLC from the Gold Edition (that's both Banned Footage Vol. 1 and Vol 2., as well as two epilogues) at no extra charge beyond the Pro subscription fee.