What you need to know
- Capcom has announced that a demo for the Resident Evil 3 remake is coming sometime in the future.
- We don't have any other details for the demo at this time.
- Resident Evil 3 remake is currently scheduled to release on April 3, 2020.
- You can preorder Resident Evil 3 remake for PlayStation 4 for $60 from Amazon.
While players continue to anticipate the Resident Evil 3 remake, there's some good news. You won't have to wait until launch to get your hands on it, as Capcom has just announced that a Resident Evil 3 remake demo is on the way. We don't have any other details at the moment but we'll be sure to provide an update when the demo is fully detailed.
It was written in the STARS... 💫— Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 25, 2020
A Resident Evil 3 Demo is on the way. We'll have more details in the near future! pic.twitter.com/wqN2AwI3pH
Resident Evil 3 remake is currently set to be available on Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4 on April 3, 2020. For another look at the game, you can check out some of the high-quality screenshots that have been released right here.
It's back!
Resident Evil 3
A glorious remake
Resident Evil 3 is back and more gorgeous than ever. The package not only includes the remake of the original game, but the multiplayer game Project Resistance, as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Are you impressed with the Galaxy S20 Ultra's 100x zoom?
There's a lot of talk about the Galaxy S20 Ultra's 100x zoom, but have you really been impressed with its results? Here's what some of our AC forum members think.
Google Nest finally fixes 12 hour camera outage
Google has restored service to Nest camera users after a lengthy period of downtime overnight.
Everything you need to know about the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro
Huawei is getting ready to enter 2020 with a splash thanks to its upcoming P40 and P40 Pro smartphones. Here's everything we know about the phones' specs, design, release, and more.
No need for controllers with these awesome Oculus Quest games
The Oculus Quest can now track your hands as well as controllers, but what are you supposed to do with that? We've got the answers you're looking for.