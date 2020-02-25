Jill Resident Evil 3 remake shotgun zombiesSource: Capcom

What you need to know

While players continue to anticipate the Resident Evil 3 remake, there's some good news. You won't have to wait until launch to get your hands on it, as Capcom has just announced that a Resident Evil 3 remake demo is on the way. We don't have any other details at the moment but we'll be sure to provide an update when the demo is fully detailed.

Resident Evil 3 remake is currently set to be available on Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4 on April 3, 2020. For another look at the game, you can check out some of the high-quality screenshots that have been released right here.

