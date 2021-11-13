The Samsung Galaxy Note celebrates its 10th birthday this month with no current handset on sale and the series's strong likelihood of being completely retired in early 2022. Although the spirit of the Note will live on through the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it still feels like the end of an era. It's fitting, then, that the apparent cancellation of the Note comes as every high-end phone is a Galaxy Note — or at least offers the first Note's prominent standout feature: An enormous screen for more productive work and immersive play. For a pretty long time, the Note was the only place to get that experience. And it started in late 2011 with the launch of the first phone in the series. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Since the S Pen was the main feature that gave the Note its name, the phone was so enormous for the time that much of the early coverage focused on its sheer size. A trailblazing phone held back by the Android of the time. The first Note was easily one of the best Android phones of the time — a trailblazing device held back by the Android software and ecosystem of 2011. Nevertheless, as a big bet on a big-screened future, the Note paid off handsomely, spawning a decade of successors plus several tablet spin-offs. It also helped to quell the perception, at the height of the early-2010s smartphone wars, that Samsung was just an opportunistic copycat making rip-offs of the iPhone.

Source: Alex Dobie / Android Central

Physically, the first Note was essentially a supersized Galaxy S II, right down to the half-capacitive, half-clicky button setup beneath the screen, the 8-megapixel camera on the back, and the textured "hyperskin" finish of its battery door. The large WXGA (1280x800) display was the centerpiece, boasting the best "HD" class display in a phone at the time. (The Samsung/Google co-branded Galaxy Nexus enjoyed higher pixel density, but used an inferior panel with a grainier appearance.) The integrated Exynos 4210 dual-core processor just about managed acceptable frame rates, though, like many Android phones of the time, the UI was prone to occasional lag and stuttering. Meanwhile, the first S Pen stylus dockable inside the phone combined with that large display made the Note feel like a sort of next-gen PDA. Users would have to contend with Android 2.3 Gingerbread out of the box, though, which wasn't particularly suited to larger form factor phones. Some of Samsung's apps were redesigned to use the extra screen real estate compared to a traditional phone-sized gadget. Still, core Note features like split-screen multi-window and floating windowed mode for apps weren't present in the original Note firmware. In other words, there was a lot of hardware potential left untapped in the software.

The potential of the Note was clear, but mostly left untapped in the OG model. As for the pen, you could draw with it or take notes. And the handy shortcut key lets you quickly take screenshots or summon a small notepad app. However, having used the original Note for a reasonable time 10 years ago, I remember most of its utility as a kind of mouse pointer for zipping around apps. It took Samsung several more years to build extra functionality into the pen, like air gestures (Note 3) and Bluetooth remote capabilities (Note 9). But even the first-gen pen offered a pretty solid feature set. The Note got a splashy international launch campaign, as Samsung took the device to major cities across Europe and Asia. The company was keen to highlight the Note as a third device category, fitting in between a smartphone and a tablet. And indeed, products like the Note eventually birthed one of the more cringe-worthy techie portmanteaus of the past decade, the "phablet." Reviews of the OG Note back in 2011 were generally positive. Reviewing the phone for Engadget, Zach Honig praised the Note, saying, "its jumbo display makes it the perfect candidate for a notepad replacement and, with the included S Pen stylus, you'll have no problem jotting notes on the fly, marking up screenshots or signing documents electronically."