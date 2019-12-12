What you need to know
- Control: Expeditions is a free end-game expansion for all players.
- The mode involves interacting with the Jukebox and completing time-based challenges.
- Remedy also announced that the first paid DLC will hit in March 2020.
Remedy unveiled the first of its DLC for the award-winning 2019 hit Control at the Game Awards Thursday night.
Control: Expeditions is the first part of the company's previously-announced DLC roadmap to get footage, and luckily for players, it's available now free for anybody with the game.
The announcement coincided with a blog post that showed up on Remedy's website with all the details players want to know.
First of all, Expeditions is a free expansion for all players that you can unlock towards the end of the game. As Jesse Faden, you're tasked with exploring a new area of the Black Rock Quarry and completing challenges. There will be four "islands," each with a timed challenge.
To get to it, you need to complete the "My Brother's Keeper" mission. You can then pick up a Jukebox token in Central Executive after a conversation with security's Arish. If you ever found the Jukebox right off of Central Executive during the game and wondered what secrets it was hiding (like all the other Altered Items), this is it.
You can complete the missions given out by the Jukebox as long as you have a Jukebox token. You can pick these up by completing Bureau Alerts, Board Countermeasures, and by defeating difficult named enemies.
The trailer, which aired as a commercial for The Game Awards, also revealed that the first paid DLC, called The Foundation, will be available March 26, 2020.
Baby Yoda is now available as a Disney Plus avatar and it's so cute
Baby Yoda fever has been sweeping the interwebs ever since the first episode of The Mandalorian came out, and now you can have the cute litter critter as your avatar on Disney Plus.
Android Auto coming to BMW cars in 2020 with wireless support
After years of snubbing Android Auto in favor of Apple's CarPlay, BMW will finally add support for some of its vehicles in 2020.
Call Screen on Pixel phones can now record call audio
One of the main features of the first Pixel feature drop is rolling out to Pixel 4 phones now, allowing you to automatically screen callers from unknown numbers. Along with this new feature, Call Screen has also gained the ability to record calls it screens.
Arizona Sunshine and The Climb round out this week's new Oculus Quest games
The Oculus Quest allows you to play VR games without requiring a PC, phone, or external sensors. Here's every game you can buy or download for free!