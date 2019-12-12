Remedy unveiled the first of its DLC for the award-winning 2019 hit Control at the Game Awards Thursday night.

Control: Expeditions is the first part of the company's previously-announced DLC roadmap to get footage, and luckily for players, it's available now free for anybody with the game.

The announcement coincided with a blog post that showed up on Remedy's website with all the details players want to know.

First of all, Expeditions is a free expansion for all players that you can unlock towards the end of the game. As Jesse Faden, you're tasked with exploring a new area of the Black Rock Quarry and completing challenges. There will be four "islands," each with a timed challenge.