Realme's 'flagship killer' Master GT series to launch globally on August 18

What you need to know
- Realme will announce the global launch of the GT Master series phones and its first-ever laptop next week.
- The Realme GT 5G, GT Master Edition, and Master Edition Explorer phones were launched in China earlier this year.
- The flagship Realme GT 5G features a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 65W fast charging, and a 64MP camera.
Realme today announced that it will be holding a "Realme Fan Festival" event on August 18 to launch the Realme GT Master series and the Realme Book for global markets. The Realme GT Master Edition was launched in China last month, alongside the GT Master Explorer Edition. Both phones have been designed in collaboration with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa.
The Realme GT Master Edition features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm's 6nm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. It has a triple-camera array on the back, featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. The Realme GT Master Edition also packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging, a 32MP selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Realme's GT Master Explorer Edition, on the other hand, sports a larger 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a claimed peak brightness of 1,100 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone has a triple-lens camera setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Other key specs include a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, stereo speakers, and a 32MP selfie camera.
The Realme Book is tipped to have an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, a 14-inch 2K display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, and a design inspired by Apple's MacBook Air.
The flagship Realme GT 5G, which is the company's answer to the best Android phones, is also set to debut in India on August 18.
