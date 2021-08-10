Realme's 'flagship killer' Master GT series to launch globally on August 18

Realme today announced that it will be holding a "Realme Fan Festival" event on August 18 to launch the Realme GT Master series and the Realme Book for global markets. The Realme GT Master Edition was launched in China last month, alongside the GT Master Explorer Edition. Both phones have been designed in collaboration with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa.

The Realme GT Master Edition features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm's 6nm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. It has a triple-camera array on the back, featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. The Realme GT Master Edition also packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging, a 32MP selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.