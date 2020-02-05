A smart TV isn't the only product Realme has in store for MWC 2020. As the company's European wing tweeted earlier today, the Indian brand, which has seen an incredible amount of growth over the last year, is also looking at the trade show for the launch of its next flagship.

If there were a realme global launch event, where it would be?



Shout out your answer here! pic.twitter.com/lo5Ngu5WX7 — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) February 5, 2020

Put the coordinates above into Google Maps, and you'll be taken to Fire de Barcelona, the annual venue for MWC. The "1st global launch" part of the tweet is also interesting and suggests the company's next flagship may be released simultaneously in multiple locations around the world, unlike its previous launches, which have generally focused on India and China first.

Much like it did with X2 and X2 Pro, the company's next flagship will likely be an upgraded version of its first 5G smartphone, the X50. Launched last month, the X50 5G boasts a 6.57-inch LCD with a flagship-grade 120Hz refresh rate. Where it departs from most modern flagships, however, are its specs, with the phone sporting only a Snapdragon 765G.

The upcoming flagship, likely called the X50 Pro, will probably have Qualcomm's latest and greatest: the Snapdragon 865. It goes without saying that it'll also have 5G connectivity.

The X50 comes with a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro snapper. Hopefully, the X50 Pro's camera setup will be a significant improvement over its more affordable sibling. The other thing that'll make or break the phone will be its price, an area where Realme is known to be particularly aggressive.

Realme X2 Pro preview: Game-changer

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.