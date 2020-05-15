What you need to know
- Realme will unveil its first Smart TV for the Indian market on May 25.
- The company's first smartwatch will also debut at the same event.
- Realme TV is expected to have Android TV and include official Netflix support as well.
Realme today sent invites to an online launch event on May 25 for its first Smart TV, expected to be called the Realme TV. In addition to the Realme TV, the company is also expected to take the wraps off its first smartwatch at the same event.
The Realme TV is rumored to be offered in two sizes – 43-inch and 55-inch. While the key features of the Realme TV remain a mystery at this point, it is expected to run Android TV or a custom UI that could be based on Android TV. As per a recent leak, the Realme TV might ship with the Netflix app pre-installed and Google Assistant built-in.
The Realme Watch will be a fitness-focused smartwatch with a 1.4-inch 320 x 320 LCD display. It will be capable of tracking 15 different exercises and support features such as sedentary reminders and 24-hour heart rate monitoring. It is also tipped to come with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance and a 160mAh battery. On the software side of things, the Realme Watch is said to run on a proprietary OS and not Google's Wear OS.
On the same day, Realme will be holding an event in China to unveil a few more new products. As per teasers shared by the company on Weibo, it is likely to introduce a new gaming-focused smartphone with 65W SuperDart charging and 5G support.
