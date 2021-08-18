The flagship Realme GT 5G, which was launched in China in March, has finally made its way to the Indian market to take the fight to the best Android phones. Alongside the Realme GT 5G, the company has also launched the Realme GT Master Edition and the Realme Book Slim in the country.

The Realme GT 5G sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the back of the "flagship killer" is a triple-lens camera system with a 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. You also get a large 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a 16MP selfie camera. The 8GB/128GB version of the phone will retail for ₹37,999 (about $511), while the 12GB/256GB version will be available for ₹41,999 (about $565) starting August 25.