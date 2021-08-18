What you need to know
- Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition phones are now official in India.
- Alongside the two phones, the company has also launched the Realme Book Slim in the country.
- Realme GT 5G will be available to purchase from August 25 for ₹37,999.
The flagship Realme GT 5G, which was launched in China in March, has finally made its way to the Indian market to take the fight to the best Android phones. Alongside the Realme GT 5G, the company has also launched the Realme GT Master Edition and the Realme Book Slim in the country.
The Realme GT 5G sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
On the back of the "flagship killer" is a triple-lens camera system with a 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. You also get a large 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a 16MP selfie camera. The 8GB/128GB version of the phone will retail for ₹37,999 (about $511), while the 12GB/256GB version will be available for ₹41,999 (about $565) starting August 25.
Realme GT Master Edition has been designed by renowned Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukusawa. The phone's design is inspired by the horizontal grid of suitcases. It has the same 6.43-inch panel as the Realme GT 5G, but features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G chipset under the hood. It also has a slightly smaller 4,300mAh battery with support for identical 65W charging speeds. The Realm GT Master Edition has been priced at ₹25,999 (about $350) for the 6GB/128GB version, ₹27,999 (about $377) for the 8GB/128GB version, and ₹29,999 (about $404) for the top-end 8GB/256GB version. It will be available to purchase starting August 26.
The Realme Book Slim features a 14-inch display with 2K WQHD resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. As for battery life, Realme claims the laptop can last up to 11 hours on a single charge. Other key highlights include a backlit keyboard, stereo speakers with DTS audio, Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6, and a 54Wh battery with 65W fast charging. The Realme Book Slim is slated to go on sale in India from August 30 for ₹56,999 (about $767). Realme is also offering a more affordable Core i3 variant with 256GB of storage for ₹44,999 (about $606).
