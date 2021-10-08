What you need to know
- Realme is preparing to launch a Google TV stick.
- This will mark the second streaming device to launch with the platform after the Chromecast with Google TV.
- The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick will support HDMI 2.1 and HDR10+.
- The launch will happen on October 13, where we should learn about pricing and availability.
When it comes to Google TV, you really have two options. You can either purchase the Chromecast with Google TV dongle or buy a whole new TV with the platform built-in. However, Realme is about to throw itself in the ring as another option with the imminent launch of its 4K Smart Google TV Stick.
The company has revealed the launch of its upcoming Google TV stick, which will happen on October 13.
As gleaned from the launch event page, the device will support 4K60, HDMI 2.1, and HDR10+. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like there will be Dolby Vision support. As previously teased, the stick will resemble some of the best Amazon Fire TV sticks as opposed to a dongle design like Google's device.
While there's no shortage of Android TV boxes and sticks, Google's dongle has been the only to run Google TV interface, so it's great to see another option arrive as the UI sets its sights on replacing Android TV by the end of 2022.
Sony and TCL have launched TV sets with the Google TV UI built-in, but the Realme stick would offer a much more affordable alternative.
That said, the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick will likely not reach U.S. shores and will likely mark the debut of Google TV in India. Hopefully, this will be the start of a slew of new Google TV streaming sticks and dongles for those not wanting to shell out for a new TV.
Notably, the device is launching the same day that the OnePlus 9 RT and the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, so October 13 is going to be a busy day.
