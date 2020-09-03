What you need to know
- The Realme 7 series is now official.
- Realme 7 Pro is the first budget phone to offer 65W fast charging.
- The vanilla Realme 7 comes with MediaTek's all-new Helio G95 chipset and a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.
Realme today unveiled the Realme 7 series, successor to the Realme 6 series that was launched earlier this year. The new Realme 7 and 7 Pro come with significant upgrades compared to their predecessors, including faster charging speeds and better cameras.
The Realme 7 Pro features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner for a 32MP selfie camera. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.
It has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor. The "2nd Gen" sensor is joined by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait photography. The phone also packs a large 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. Realme claims it only takes 34 minutes for the 7 Pro to be fully charged.
The vanilla Realme 7 is the world's first phone to feature MediaTek's Helio G95 processor. It sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. While the camera setup on the back of the phone is identical to the Realme 7 Pro, it features a slightly less impressive 16MP selfie camera. It also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.
Realme 7 will be available to purchase in India from September 10 via Flipkart and Realme.com, while the Realme 7 Pro will be going on sale in the country from September 14. The vanilla Realme 7 has been priced at ₹14,999 ($205) for the 6GB/64GB version and ₹ 16,999 ($232) for the 8GB/128GB version. Realme 7 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at ₹19,999 ($272) for the 6GB/128GB version and ₹21,999 ($300) for the 8GB/128GB version.
