  • Realme launched the Realme 6 series phones in India today.
  • The Realme 6 series phones feature 90Hz smooth displays, 64MP quad cameras, and support 30W fast charging.
  • Both phones will go on sale in the country starting next week.

Realme today unveiled the Realme 6 series smartphones at an online-only event in India. The new Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro are arguably two of the most impressive budget Android phones that the brand has released so far, boasting quite a few class-leading features and attractive designs.

Realme 6 Pro starts at ₹16,999 ($232) for the 6GB/64GB version and goes up to ₹18,999 ($259) for the 8GB/128GB version. The 6GB/128GB version of the phone will cost ₹17,999 ($246). Realme 6, on the other hand, will start at ₹12,999 ($177) for the 4GB/64GB version. The company has priced the 6GB/128GB version of the phone at ₹14,999 ($205), while the 8GB/128GB version will be be available for ₹15,999 ($218). Consumers in India will be able to get their hands on the Realme 6 via Flipkart and Realme.com starting March 11. The Realme 6 Pro will go on sale in the country starting March 13.

Realme's new phones come with 90Hz displays, bringing a flagship-level experience to the masses. The Realme 6 series phones also sport a quad-camera setup at the rear, featuring a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 primary sensor. Another impressive feature that the two phones have in common is support for 30W fast charging.

Realme 6Source: Realme

Realme 6 has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and a single hole-punch cutout housing a 16MP selfie camera. It is powered by MediaTek's Helio G90T, the same chipset that powers the Redmi Note 8 Pro. In addition to the 64MP primary camera, the Realme 6 also offers an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 4,300mAh battery.

The Realme 6 Pro has a lightning-inspired design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both sides. It comes with a 6.6-inch dual hole-punch display, boasting the same 90Hz refresh rate as the Realme 6. The oval-shaped hole-punch cutout houses a 16MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. At the rear is a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 12MP telephoto lens with 20x zoom, and a 2MP macro lens.

The phone also features a 4,300mAh battery, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio certification, dual frequency GPS, and ISRO's NavIC satellite navigation system. On the software front, both the Realme 6 series phones run Android 10 with Realme UI running on top.

