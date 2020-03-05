Realme today unveiled the Realme 6 series smartphones at an online-only event in India. The new Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro are arguably two of the most impressive budget Android phones that the brand has released so far, boasting quite a few class-leading features and attractive designs.

Realme 6 Pro starts at ₹16,999 ($232) for the 6GB/64GB version and goes up to ₹18,999 ($259) for the 8GB/128GB version. The 6GB/128GB version of the phone will cost ₹17,999 ($246). Realme 6, on the other hand, will start at ₹12,999 ($177) for the 4GB/64GB version. The company has priced the 6GB/128GB version of the phone at ₹14,999 ($205), while the 8GB/128GB version will be be available for ₹15,999 ($218). Consumers in India will be able to get their hands on the Realme 6 via Flipkart and Realme.com starting March 11. The Realme 6 Pro will go on sale in the country starting March 13.

Realme's new phones come with 90Hz displays, bringing a flagship-level experience to the masses. The Realme 6 series phones also sport a quad-camera setup at the rear, featuring a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 primary sensor. Another impressive feature that the two phones have in common is support for 30W fast charging.