The UEFA Champions League returns today as La Liga titleholders Real Madrid host Premier League titans Chelsea in this semi-final clash. Don't miss a moment with our Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream guide.

After dispatching Liverpool in the quarter-finals, Real Madrid will be hoping to claim the scalp of another one of England's Champions League hopefuls at the final-four stage.

In the last round, Real Madrid used a home first-leg to their advantage, notching a 3-1 win and then travelling to Liverpool and holding out for a 0-0 draw in order to earn a clash with Chelsea. A repeat of those performances would no doubt please manager Zinedine Zidane.

For Chelsea, it was the opposite. The Blues travelled to Porto and won 2-0 in their first leg before losing at home in the return leg, though the 1-0 defeat was not enough for the Dragons to overturn the deficit.

Los Blancos will be brimming with confidence coming into today's game on a 17-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, though two draws in their last three games leave them two points adrift from local rivals Atlético Madrid in the La Liga table.

On home turf, Chelsea just earned themselves a spot in the FA Cup final after defeating favorites Man City and are in a hotly-contest chase for a Champions League qualification spot at the top of the Premier League.

With two of Europe's top sides going toe-to-toe, and the backdrop of the widely-condemned European Super League concerning both sides, it's set to be an entertaining affair. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Chelsea with our guide below.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage game is being played at Real Madrid's temporary Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano home.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CEST local time today, April 27. That makes it an 8pm BST start for those watching from the UK and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 5am AEST kick-off on Wednesday morning.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea online in the U.S.

CBS is the exclusive English-language home of the UEFA Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. When it comes to streaming, newly-launched Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) is the best service to use. There's currently a one-week free trial there so you can watch this game for free.

Alternatively, TUDN also has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

Paramount+ You can watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League games via Paramount+. Sign up now and enjoy a month-long free trial. From $5.99 per month at Paramount+ Fubo TV If you don't mind (or prefer) watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. From $55 at Fubo

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea live in the UK

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 2 channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

BT Sport Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football on BT Sport. A monthly pass costs £25. £25 per month at BT Sport

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Champions League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

DAZN DAZN is the home of UEFA Champions League coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Real Madrid vs Chelsea in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST on Wednesday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for Champions League coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year up front at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League in the above guide. If you're intent on watching Real Madrid vs Chelsea but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN