As the company's slimmest USB-C charger so far, the Anker PowerPort Atom III 30W USB-C Charger is a perfect fit for plugging into power outlets hidden behind furniture or in hard-to-reach areas of your home. It's just over half an inch thick and charges devices super fast thanks to its USB-C port that supports Power Delivery. Though it's normally priced up to $28 at Amazon, right now you can pick one up on sale for just $19.99 via Ankers official eBay store. That's the lowest we've ever seen it reach, and both the black and white models are on sale for this price. You'll see the $8 discount applied automatically in your cart. Shipping is free.

This high-speed USB-C wall charger is universally compatible with USB-C devices and supports Apple and Samsung fast charging, as well as Qualcomm Quick Charge and USB-C Power Delivery. It can power up a 12-inch MacBook from 0% to 100% in just two hours. It doesn't come with a USB-C cable, so you'll want to make sure you have one handy when it arrives. However, Anker does include an 18-month warranty in case you experience any issues with its use.

To keep the PowerPort Atom III compact, Anker equipped this charger with GaN tech and a foldable plug for a 35% smaller form factor than the comparable, yet much more expensive, 30W Apple MacBook charger. It's so small it can fit in your pocket and it's great for use in tight spots where a big, bulky adapter wouldn't fit. The port is also at the bottom of the charger which saves space on how far it protrudes from the wall when in use, too.

