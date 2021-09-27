What you need to know Resident Evil 4 VR will launch "exclusively" on the Oculus Quest 2 on October 21, 2021, at 7am PT/10am ET.

Capcom has sold Resident Evil 4 on the Gamecube, PS2, Wii, iOS, Android, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. And we'll see it again with revamped graphics and gameplay next year with the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake. But no matter how many times you've experienced the story before, RE4 will play fundamentally differently when it launches on the Oculus Quest 2 on October 21. Resident Evil 4 VR will play entirely in first-person, similar to the perspective we got in Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 7. Texas-based developer Armature Studios changed the physics of the world, so you now must manually pick up items, interact with puzzles, or reload weapons yourself.