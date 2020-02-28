Top class Razer Raiju Ultimate Easy add-on DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment The Razer Raiju Ultimate provides a top of the line controller that can be endlessly tweaked, as long as you're willing to meet the heavy price tag. €200 at Razer Pros Four buttons to remap

Hundreds of profiles through app

Swappable thumbsticks and d-pads

Trigger customization Cons Two buttons placed awkwardly

Remapping requires use of app The DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment provides a simple option for anyone that wants to relieve stress from their thumbs without completely breaking the bank. $30 at Amazon Pros Two remappable buttons

Easy to use and swap profiles

Stores three profiles Cons Only two buttons

Connection design is weak

Basically impossible to find in stock

Which option is best for you?

Figuring out which device will suit you best is, theoretically, a simple question of budget. Are you looking to go all out and get something big? Do you want to spend the least amount of money possible? Beyond that, we'll dive into the exact specifications of each option to help you make the most informed decision possible.

Razer Raiju Ultimate DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment Price $200 $30 Buttons/paddles to remap 4 2 Profiles loaded on device 4 3 Profiles loaded on companion app 500 ❌ Extra thumbsticks included 2 ❌ D-pads included 2 ❌ Customizable lighting Yes No 3.5mm headset support Yes Yes

What these features mean for you

Customization options

Sony's proprietary attachment works quite well once it is set up on the DualShock 4. It stores three different profiles and the buttons stay cool and comfortable even after hours of use. You can remap the two back buttons in up to 15 different combinations, assigning them the triggers, R1 or R2, the face buttons or even a d-pad value. Beyond that however, your options are going to be limited. After all, it's an attachment, not a complete controller.

With Razer's offering, the sky is the limit and there's a ton to customize. You can swap out the thumbsticks and remap the four buttons on the back. It even features distinctive Razer chroma lighting that can be customized.

Price

There's a price disparity between these two, to say the least. One is (theoretically) available at retail for $30, half the price of a new game, while the Razer controller is €200, which is around $220 USD. On the other hand, it's easier to find the Razer controller in stock.

Headset functionality

The Razer Raiju Ultimate includes a 3.5mm port for you to use your wired headsets with. The DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment is attached to the DualShock 4 via the 3.3mm jack, but it includes another jack, so your wired headsets will continue to work as normal.

The bottom line

Which device you should pick up is going to be determined by your budget. Are you looking to grab a special, dedicated controller you'll fiddle with and tweak? Then the Razer Raiju Ultimate is your best bet. Are you simply looking for some extra buttons to play around with, while maybe removing some thumb strain from mashing a face button over and over? Then the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment is your best bet and is, given the extreme price of Razer's controller, the one I'd recommend getting overall.

There is however an unfortunate addendum. Quite frankly, the attachment is borderline impossible to grab at retail right now. It's almost never in stock and as a result, is going for anywhere from $80 to $120 on auction sites. It's not worth it at that price. If you simply must have extra buttons right now, don't pay exhorbitant fees. Go for the controller. Personally, I'd still advise waiting for the attachment to go in stock again.

Razer Raiju Ultimate

DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment

