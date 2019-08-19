The much-awaited Android 9 Pie update for the original Razer Phone has started rolling out at last. Razer had launched the phone in 2017 with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. It received the Android 8.1 Oreo update only in April last year.

As per Android Police, the Pie update for the Razer Phone weighs roughly 1GB and includes all the usual goodies that you would expect. Additionally, the update comes with security updates through July, 2019. The changelog for the OTA update highlights Digital Wellbeing support, gesture navigation, notification management, and adaptive battery features.

Razer is rolling out the update in stages, so it might not be available to everyone today. It will take at least a few days for the company to push it to everyone. However, it is being reported that Game Booster might be broken with this update, so you may need to head over to System Settings > Game Booster and tap on the reset icon to fix it.

The Android Pie update for the Razer Phone comes just weeks after AT&T began rolling out the Android 9 Pie update for the Razer Phone 2. Unlocked variants of the Razer Phone 2, however, were updated to Android Pie in February.