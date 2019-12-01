One of the things my 13-year-old has been bugging me most for this holiday season is a gaming laptop and gaming setup. Thankfully, I've been following our Cyber Monday deals here at Android Central and Thrifter , and I came across this beauty of a keyboard from Razer.

The Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard is a top-selling of its kind for good reason. You can personalize the colors and have it integrate with popular game titles, Philips Hue lights, and gear from other third-party vendors. Plus, it's spill resistant !

The Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard lets you customize your keyboard controls and color schemes with nearly 17 million different possibilities. You can sync the colors with products from Philips Hue, a number of game titles, and dozens and dozens of other pieces of tech from other manufacturers. It doesn't use Bluetooth but rather plugs directly into your PC, but that just means you never have to worry about latency or charging it!

This keyboard not only looks awesome, but it's durable too. It's rated to 80 million clicks and is splash-resistant for those times when you get so into your game you forget that your Big Gulp is wide open next to your mousing hand. Plus, it comes with a two-year manufacturer's warranty.

I've already been stocking up on other Razer gear and peripherals, and you can be sure this will be finding its way into my Amazon shopping cart this Cyber Monday. Hope you grab one too!