Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart now has a release date — June 11, 2021 — and preorders are live. If you're not sure which version of the game is best for you to buy, fear not, as we've put together a full Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart preorder guide. This way, you're set for what is promising to be one of the best PS5 games of 2021.
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart all editions available for preorder
Right now, there are only two editions of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart available for preorder. The standard Launch Edition is available physically and digitally, while the Digital Deluxe Edition is, as the name implies, exclusive to the PlayStation Store.
Here's what you get for preordering the $70 Launch Edition:
- Carbonox armor
- Pixelizer weapon
Both of these iconic items have been graphically overhauled for the PS5 while staying true to their roots in earlier games. In addition to those preorder items, there's some stuff exclusive to the Digital Deluxe Edition.
Here's what you get with the $80 Digital Deluxe Edition:
- Five Armor Sets
- Photo Mode Sticker Pack
- 20 Raritanium (used for upgrades)
- Digital Soundtrack
- Digital Art Book
These items won't be available for physical purchase, although you do have an option. Anyone who owns the Launch Edition of the game can pay a $10 upgrade fee to get the items included with the Digital Deluxe Edition.
Is there a Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart collector's edition?
Unfortunately, there's no collector's edition of the game available to preorder. There's also no physical deluxe edition available, so if you're one of the players who likes grabbing a steelbook and other bonuses alongside a physical copy of the game, you're out of luck outside of the aforementioned upgrade option.
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is set to release on June 11, 2021. The game is a true PS5 exclusive that won't be available on PS4, taking advantage of the console's ultra-fast SSD to swap between dimensions in a snap. It's also one of the PS5 games that support ray-tracing. Players will also be able to swap between a 4K mode and 60 FPS mode.
The story picks up some time after Ratchet and Clank: Into the Nexus. Dr. Nefarious cracks open multiple dimensions, resulting in Ratchet and Clank being separated, as well as the introduction of a mysterious female Lombax.
Our pick
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Launch Edition
The simple option for fans
If you don't want to pay extra for some in-game upgrades, just grab the Launch Edition. This is the only edition of the game that's available physically and you can always pay to upgrade for the extras at a later time.
Digital extras
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition
Some neat bonuses
You'll have to buy the Deluxe Edition digitally, as that's the only place it's being offered. For $10 more, you get a headstart on some upgrades, alongside armor sets, a digital soundtrack and a digital art book.
