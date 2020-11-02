What you need to know
- The Raspberry Pi Foundation today launched the new Raspberry Pi 400.
- It's a compact computer with a keyboard built around it.
- More than other Raspberry Pi products, it's really consumer-friendly with ports in the keyboard allowing you to add a mouse and a desktop with ease.
- Most importantly, it's available right now for just $70.
There's a new Raspberry Pi out today, the new and very compact 400. It's essentially a microcomputer that's built into a compact keyboard. It's based off the Raspberry Pi 4, but the keyboard around it makes all the difference. Unlike other Raspberry Pis, you won't need to do much DIY to get running, it's a really plug and play affair.
The philosophy and thinking that led to this device was explained over at the official blog:
Raspberry Pi 4, which we launched in June last year, is roughly forty times as powerful as the original Raspberry Pi, and offers an experience that is indistinguishable from a legacy PC for the majority of users. Particularly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen a rapid increase in the use of Raspberry Pi 4 for home working and studying.
But user friendliness is about more than performance: it can also be about form factor. In particular, having fewer objects on your desk makes for a simpler set-up experience. Classic home computers – BBC Micros, ZX Spectrums, Commodore Amigas, and the rest – integrated the motherboard directly into the keyboard. No separate system unit and case; no keyboard cable. Just a computer, a power supply, a monitor cable, and (sometimes) a mouse.
The Raspberry Pi 400 is already available for purchase in the U.S., UK, and France for $70, though you'll be able to buy it from other retailers in about a week's time.
There's also a more expensive Raspberry Pi 400 Kit which comes with a monitor, a USB mouse, a USB-C power cable, an SD card with the Raspberry Pi OS pre-installed, a micro HDMI to HDMI cable, and the official Raspberry Pi Beginner's Guide. It's probably better to get this if you're looking for a complete package to gift a kid or something, but it'll cost you $100 for this one.
Build your own
CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Complete Desktop Starter Kit
If the Pi 400 isn't for you, there are also other Raspberry Pi Starter kits for users who want more power. The Canakit Starter kit comes with a keyboard, mouse, microSD card, and a cooling fan. It also comes with a six-foot micro HDMI to HDMI cable that supports up to 4K at 60fps.
>
