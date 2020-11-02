There's a new Raspberry Pi out today, the new and very compact 400. It's essentially a microcomputer that's built into a compact keyboard. It's based off the Raspberry Pi 4, but the keyboard around it makes all the difference. Unlike other Raspberry Pis, you won't need to do much DIY to get running, it's a really plug and play affair.

The philosophy and thinking that led to this device was explained over at the official blog: