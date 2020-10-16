Quest 2 launch off to strong start as developers cite huge game sales boost

What you need to know
- VR game developers are seeing as high as a 10x increase in sales since the launch of the Oculus Quest 2.
- Both big names and indie developers are seeing huge spikes in sales, including games on the 3rd-party SideQuest platform.
- Additional sales help boost future development, meaning more content and new games on the horizon.
Since the launch of the Oculus Quest 2 just 3 days ago, developers from all over the spectrum of VR gaming are reporting a significant spike in sales. From big names to smaller indie studios, the Oculus Quest 2 is having a huge impact on game sales and, ultimately, the success of the VR industry.
Specifically, we're seeing reports from studios like Cloudhead Games, makers of Pistol Whip, showing an 10x increase in sales. The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets and Apex Construct developer Fast Travel Games is seeing an 800% spike in sales, while Angry Birds VR and Blaston developer Resolution Games cites a 500% jump.
What might be even more impressive is that indie developers behind games like Hand Physics Lab and Deism, which are only available on the SideQuest platform, are seeing huge sales boosts and increased downloads from Quest 2 owners. That's a big deal because the SideQuest marketplace can only be used after players have gone through additional steps to sideload it onto their Oculus Quest, showing that players are hungry for as much content as they can possibly get.
These numbers are important, not just because they are increased sales for developers who rely on a platform's success, but because it means that lots of new players are joining the fray. After all, if you were already invested in the VR ecosystem and were interested in these games, you probably would have already owned a copy. Additional sales also benefit gamers, as it means increased attention can be paid to games, enhancing them with better graphics on the Oculus Quest 2 and maybe even providing new content, as well. Now that's something to get excited about.
Easy, powerful VR
Oculus Quest 2
Gaming like you've never experienced
Facebook has improved seemingly everything with the second-generation Oculus Quest, making this the VR console to get.
