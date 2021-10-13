Qualcomm throws all the shade at Google for the Pixel 6 Tensor chip

What you need to know
- Qualcomm pokes fun at Google for designing its own chip instead of using Snapdragon.
- The Google Tensor chip is an in-house design that will power the upcoming Google Pixel 6.
- Qualcomm has powered every Pixel smartphone up until now.
With the Pixel 6 on the way, there's much excitement brewing over the capabilities of the new Google Tensor chip. However, Qualcomm is not as excited since it means Google is more or less abandoning the chipmaker to make its own SoC.
The company took to Twitter to take part in the red flag meme. If you're not in the know, the meme simply points out scenarios that are seen as red flags, followed by a series of red flag emoji. In this case, the red flag is the Google Tensor chip.
While Qualcomm doesn't directly name Google, it's clearly aimed at the search giant. Even Samsung, which builds its own in-house Exynos chip for international models, uses Qualcomm in its best Android phones for specific regions.
As one Android Central staff member points out, it's funny how Qualcomm is throwing shade at Google even though the Pixel 6 is rumored to receive four years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches. Meanwhile, even the best Qualcomm phones have received at most a few years of updates and patches.
Of course, we'll have to wait and see until the full Pixel 6 announcement, but it's starting to look like moving away from Qualcomm might have been the best decision for Google to take full advantage of its hardware and software chops.
That said, Google isn't altogether abandoning Qualcomm, as the two companies will continue to work together to support Android. However, after powering every Pixel smartphone until now, it's no surprise Qualcomm would take a moment to throw a little shade at the upcoming Pixel 6.
Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (2H) review: Faster, better, and much pricier
Acer has updated just about every Chromebook in its substantial line-up over the course of 2021, and now they’re circling back again. This season’s refresh of the Spin 514 is more business-minded than the consumer-friendly model we saw eight months ago.
The Oculus Quest 2's one-year anniversary marks how much it has grown
The Oculus Quest 2 is the only way you should experience VR in 2021, and it's improved mightily since its launch one year ago. But it isn't without its long-term flaws, and there are still some software features Oculus has yet to add.
YouTube Music is available on even more Wear OS 2 smartwatches
The YouTube Music app is officially coming to more Wear OS smartwatches outside the Galaxy Watch 4.
These are the best Galaxy S10+ cases you can buy
The Galaxy S10+ is too expensive to carry around naked. So cover up that indecency and get your magnificent new marvel a case.