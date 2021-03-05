The Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 was one of the most popular chipsets in 2020, powering many of the best cheap Android phones and even some of the best Android phones to hit the market last year. Its popularity was fueled by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing OEMs to offer lower-cost smartphones with flagship-level features. It's been widely expected that Qualcomm would launch a follow-up this year, and we may have just gotten a first look at what to expect from this rumored Snapdragon 775.

A document was spotted on a Telegram channel (via XDA-Developers) with what appears to be a list of specifications for the upcoming chipset. According to the document, the Snapdragon 775 will allegedly be built using a 5nm process, similar to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. This would indicate better power efficiency than its predecessor, which was built using a 7nm process.

Interestingly, the CPU cores are updated to a Kryo 600-series setup, which could point to a drastic improvement over the Kryo 475 CPU from the previous chip. The Spectra 570 Image Processing Unit also could support simultaneous capture from three 28MP cameras. Other notable features include 4K60 video capture, 3200MHz LPDDR5 RAM, dual-channel USF 3.1 storage, WiFi 6E, and dual-mode 5G which includes mmWave support. What's interesting is how many of these specs match or rival the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, so it'll be interesting to see how the Snapdragon 775 will be positioned.

According to XDA-Developers, the document has been verified, but the information on it could be outdated, meaning these specs may change by the time it's announced. Even so, this document gives a good look at what to expect from premium mid-range smartphones. Given that the Snapdragon 765 was used in last year's Google Pixel 5, the upcoming Snapdragon 775 could very well power some flagships this year like the Google Pixel 6, which is expected to launch in the fall.