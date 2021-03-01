What you need to know
- Qualcomm launched its own Snapdragon Insider program to create a united community around its products.
- The program provides exclusive access to contests, events, AMA's with experts, and more.
- Snapdragon Insiders will have first access to information on new product launches from Qualcomm.
Qualcomm is one of the largest chipmakers in the world and is constantly working to expand its portfolio to various devices at several different price points. From powering flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to bringing 5G to some of the best cheap Android phones on the market, Qualcomm has something for nearly everyone. That's why it's not hard to imagine Qualcomm having a global fanbase and is likely the driver behind the company's new Snapdragon Insider Program.
Those who sign up to the program will have premier access to information on new product launches as well as exclusive perks like AMA's with Qualcomm experts, contests, event invites, and more. Insiders will be able to learn how to get the most out of their smartphones with exclusive access to interactive opportunities focused on topics like gaming, photography, music, and sports.
You can sign up to become an insider on Qualcomm's website. The program is currently available in the United States, India, and Germany, with China coming soon. Qualcomm claims that this new community initiative will allow Insiders to share their ideas and help shape the future of Snapdragon products through community forums, which will be available at a later date.
