Network attached storage (NAS) enclosures allow you to create your own personal cloud that can serve up and store all of your precious photos and videos, plus they are great for general backups. However, the best NAS enclosures can be a little on the pricey side, especially when you add to the actual disk drives' cost. If you have been holding out for a deal on an enclosure, then this Cyber Monday deal on the QNAP TS-253D NAS Enclosure from B&H at just $289 is the one for you.

The QNAP TS-253D NAS Enclosure can do it all with a powerful quad-core CPU, two high-speed Ethernet ports, 4GB of RAM, and two drive bays. Just install your disks, and you are ready to create your own cloud for less this Cyber Monday.

Create your own cloud for less

The QNAP TS-253 NAS Enclosure provides you with all the power you need for reliable streaming with a quad-core 2GHz Intel Celeron CPU and 4GB of DDR4 RAM. This diskless system can accommodate two 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch drives, and it also has an internal PCIe Gen 2 slot for additional expansion or connectivity options.

Around the back are three USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two high-speed 2.5GbE Ethernet ports, and HDMI out. The HDMI port allows you to connect the QNAP enclosure directly to your TV or monitor, and it is capable of displaying 4K ultra high definition resolution at 60Hz. Speaking of video, the QNAP TS-253D also works as an excellent Plex Media Server thanks to a streamlined setup process through the QNAP App Center and with streaming apps available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and more.

Whether you are looking for a NAS enclosure to keep all of your precious photos and videos safe, setting up a Plex server, or just for backing up your PC, you really can't go wrong with the QNAP TS-253D, especially at this Cyber Monday price.

