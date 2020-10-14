If you're having problems downloading or buying games on PlayStation Network (PSN) or even accessing the service at all, it's not just you. PSN appears to be having problems right now. According to the official PlayStation support page , both the Gaming and Video services are being impacted right now.

This means you might have problems launching or buying games, as well run into difficulty accessing or purchasing movies and TV through PlayStation.

In addition to the PSN problems, some users are reporting console instability and crashes after downloading Update 8.00. This update added 2-factor authentication through third-party apps, additional parental controls and changed party functionality. You can no longer create a party without inviting someone first.

We'll be sure to provide an update as more information becomes available.