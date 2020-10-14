What you need to know
- PlayStation Network is having problems right now.
- Gaming and Video services have been impact and are unusable or difficult to access for many users.
- Additionally, PS4 users who downloaded Update 8.00 are reporting console crashes.
If you're having problems downloading or buying games on PlayStation Network (PSN) or even accessing the service at all, it's not just you. PSN appears to be having problems right now. According to the official PlayStation support page, both the Gaming and Video services are being impacted right now.
This means you might have problems launching or buying games, as well run into difficulty accessing or purchasing movies and TV through PlayStation.
In addition to the PSN problems, some users are reporting console instability and crashes after downloading Update 8.00. This update added 2-factor authentication through third-party apps, additional parental controls and changed party functionality. You can no longer create a party without inviting someone first.
We'll be sure to provide an update as more information becomes available.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get the best Amazon Fire tablet for $35 off with this Prime Day deal
Save big bucks on our favorite Amazon Fire tablet, the Fire HD 8. This Prime Day deal takes $35 off a great family tablet!
Want to learn about the OnePlus 8T? Here's everything you need to know!
The OnePlus 8T has landed! From its specs, pricing, our review, and so much more, this is everything you need to know about the phone.
Here are the best wireless earbud deals for Prime Day 2020
If you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds, there's never been a better time than Prime Day 2020 to get a good deal. Here are some of the best that we've managed to round up so far. Now go spend!
PSVR games releasing in October 2020 and more
PlayStation VR has a solid lineup of games, with more being added every month. We've put together a list of everything releasing this month!