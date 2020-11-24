Anything less than a win for Thomas Tuchel's Parisians tonight will leave them with a real mountain to climb to reach the knockout stages of this year's Champions League - read on for your full guide to watching a PSG vs RB Leipzig live stream, no matter where in the world you are.

Tonight's fixture comes three weeks after RB Leipzig beat PSG 2-1 in Germany with goals from Christopher Nkunku and Emil Forsberg.

The Parisians have won just one of their three Champions League games this season, their solitary victory coming against Istanbul Basaksehir.

To compound the pressure on boss Tuchel, PSG's recent domestic form has been equally underwhelming, having lost 3-2 to Monaco in Ligue 1 on Friday night after leading 2-0.

Leipzig's preparations coming into this match have also been less than ideal after missing a chance to go top of the Bundesliga on Saturday after being held to a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.

With Man United leading Group H and expected to beat Istanbul Basaksehir tonight to strengthen their grip at the top, a positive result for either PSG or Leipzig is vital for their hopes of escaping this season's Champions League "group of death".

Read on for your full guide to getting a PSG vs RB Leipzig live stream and watch this crucial Champions League clash online, no matter where in the world you are.

PSG vs RB Leipzig: Where and when?

Tonight's match takes place behind closed doors at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Kick-off is at 9pm local time (CEST), making it an 8pm GMT start for footy fans in the UK and a 3pm ET/12pm PT kick-off in the U.S.

