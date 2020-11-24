Anything less than a win for Thomas Tuchel's Parisians tonight will leave them with a real mountain to climb to reach the knockout stages of this year's Champions League - read on for your full guide to watching a PSG vs RB Leipzig live stream, no matter where in the world you are.
Tonight's fixture comes three weeks after RB Leipzig beat PSG 2-1 in Germany with goals from Christopher Nkunku and Emil Forsberg.
The Parisians have won just one of their three Champions League games this season, their solitary victory coming against Istanbul Basaksehir.
To compound the pressure on boss Tuchel, PSG's recent domestic form has been equally underwhelming, having lost 3-2 to Monaco in Ligue 1 on Friday night after leading 2-0.
Leipzig's preparations coming into this match have also been less than ideal after missing a chance to go top of the Bundesliga on Saturday after being held to a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.
With Man United leading Group H and expected to beat Istanbul Basaksehir tonight to strengthen their grip at the top, a positive result for either PSG or Leipzig is vital for their hopes of escaping this season's Champions League "group of death".
Read on for your full guide to getting a PSG vs RB Leipzig live stream and watch this crucial Champions League clash online, no matter where in the world you are.
PSG vs RB Leipzig: Where and when?
Tonight's match takes place behind closed doors at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Kick-off is at 9pm local time (CEST), making it an 8pm GMT start for footy fans in the UK and a 3pm ET/12pm PT kick-off in the U.S.
How to watch PSG vs RB Leipzig online in the US
CBS has exclusive broadcast rights to the UEFA Champions League in the U.S. and will be showing tonight's game via its All Access streaming service. Kick-off in the US is at 3pm ET/12pm PT.
Cord-cutters also have the option of over-the-top service Fubo TV which carries CBS and currently has a free 7-day trial (it normally costs $59.99 a month).
Finally, there's also Spanish language coverage available in the US via TUDN and Univision.
How to stream the PSG vs RB Leipzig live in the UK
BT Sports has exclusive rights to the UEFA Champions League in the UK and will be showing tonight's action from Paris via its BT Sport ESPN channel. Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.
The channel is available to both BT TV customers from just £10 extra a month on contract and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well, however, if you don't want to tied to a long contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass which gives you access to all BT channels and costs £25 a month on a rolling basis.
Live stream PSG vs RB Leipzig in Australia
Optus Sport is the network to head to for watching the Champions League Down Under, and kick-off for tonight's big clash between PSG and RB Leipzig is set for 7am AEDT on Wednesday morning.
Optus can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast, or Apple TV.
Live stream the PSG vs RB Leipzig live in Canada
As with all 20/21 Champions League action, tonight's PSG vs RB Leipzig will be shown exclusively in Canada via streaming service DAZN, with kick off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.
DAZN costs CAD$20 per month or CAD$150 per year in Canada - but the network is also offering a 1-month FREE trial if you've never used the service before.
