While the PS5 is available in many countries worldwide, it's not yet launched in India, where it's set to release on February 2. Getting ahold of a preorder in India is proving remarkably challenging as stock remains in short supply around the world. If you're worried about possibly missing a restock at retailers like Amazon, worry no longer.

As discovered by IGN India, your chances of getting a console will go up if you use a special bot on Telegram, designed by Shantanu Goel. Goel's bot will send you messages the moment PS5 is back in stock at Amazon India. Support is also coming for Flipkart relatively soon.

Once you're able to get ahold of a PS5, you'll have access to some of the very best PS5 games available include Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls. More major PS5 exclusives are set to release later in 2021, with Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and a new God of War all on deck for some point in the year.