It goes without saying that it's a bummer when your controller dies during the middle of a game. You don't always want to plug it in with a USB-C cable to keep playing, especially since the cable included with the system isn't that long — in fact, I end up sitting on my floor if I need to use it. Thankfully I was able to get a DualSense Charging Station, and it's quickly become one of my favorite and most used accessories.

Sony released a handful of official accessories alongside the PS5 in November 2020, and the unsung hero of the batch is the DualSense Charging Station . With Prime Day just around the corner and stock looking marginally better than it used to, you'll want to keep an eye out for it on Amazon.

Though I only have one DualSense controller at the moment, I'm about to get a second. I preordered the Cosmic Red DualSense back in May and can't wait for it to come in. I usually charge my DualSense after I'm done playing a game and it's low on battery, but now I won't have to worry about that. I can keep one charging while I'm using the other.

The station takes around 3 hours to fully charge a controller, which is about the same as what it would take through USB-C. The real convenience here is that you can charge your controllers while your console is off and not take up USB ports on the system. Small things like this go a long way for people.

Before you buy one, though, remember that they only cost $30. Because they're in high demand, some marketplace sellers will try charging double that, and it's honestly not worth it at those prices. You can get third-party DualSense charging stations for much less — and if the official model sells out, getting a third-party one is a valid option.

While there are probably thousands of PlayStation accessories you can purchase on Amazon, I think the PS5 DualSense Charging Station is the one you should pick up. It's affordable, designed to fit in next to your console, and easy to use. You really can't go wrong with it, especially if you have more than one controller on hand.