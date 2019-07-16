Of all the smart home security brands out there, Blink may be the most underrated. The company, which was purchased by Amazon back in 2017, has flown under the radar, likely because Amazon also purchased Ring a few months later for a lot more money.

But Blink's value proposition is impressive! Its battery-powered security cameras can last for up to two years on two AA batteries. Also, the company doesn't charge for its cloud storage of pictures and video clips, unlike its Ring counterpart. The cameras are small and light enough to be mounted to basically any surface without screws or brackets, too.

The Blink XT2 indoor/outdoor camera is brand new for 2019 and features upgraded internals from its XT predecessor, including a sharper 1080p camera, clearer audio, and longer-lasting uptime from the same AA batteries.

And for Prime Day, the Blink XT2 is on sale for $69.99, down $30 from its retail price.