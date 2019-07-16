Of all the smart home security brands out there, Blink may be the most underrated. The company, which was purchased by Amazon back in 2017, has flown under the radar, likely because Amazon also purchased Ring a few months later for a lot more money.
But Blink's value proposition is impressive! Its battery-powered security cameras can last for up to two years on two AA batteries. Also, the company doesn't charge for its cloud storage of pictures and video clips, unlike its Ring counterpart. The cameras are small and light enough to be mounted to basically any surface without screws or brackets, too.
The Blink XT2 indoor/outdoor camera is brand new for 2019 and features upgraded internals from its XT predecessor, including a sharper 1080p camera, clearer audio, and longer-lasting uptime from the same AA batteries.
And for Prime Day, the Blink XT2 is on sale for $69.99, down $30 from its retail price.
Blink and you'll miss this deal
Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera
$69.99
$99.99 $30 off
There's so much to like about the Blink XT2 camera, including its ease-of-use and, of course, its incredibly low price. Use it for years on just two AA batteries and mount it practically anywhere.
Given that it's so cheap, though, Blink wants you to make an entire security system out of it, so for Prime Day it's bundling two, three, or five of the cameras for $99.99, $159.99, and $249.99 respectively. Those are huge savings for this incredible little security gadget, and an easy way to outfit your home with reliable, WiFi-enabled video footage.
Which Blink bundle should you buy?
Depending on your home size, you may only need one Blink XT2 camera for your front door. But many people will choose to buy the 2-camera kit, which offers the most savings, for $99.99 — which is usually the price of a single camera.
Two for the price of one
Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera (2-pack)
$99.99
$179.99 $80 off
Getting two for the price of one is always great — it's even better when the products are as good and reliable as the Blink XT2.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.