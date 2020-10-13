Here's the deal: Grab Sony's brand new WH-1000XM4 over-ear Bluetooth active noise-cancelling headphones on sale for just $298, and they come with a $25 Amazon gift card. You can get this deal in Black or Silver . The drop to $298 already matches the lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones, which was at Verizon and not Amazon. The $25 gift card is the kicker. Keep the card or give it away, but the credit is added to an Amazon account and can be used on pretty much anything at Amazon. These headphones are usually $373 so this is some fantastic value.

The Sony XM4 headphones just came out in August! They are Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones, and now they are on sale for Prime Day in the best deal we've ever seen. Can't beat the best.

We consider the Sony XM4 headphones to be the best noise-cancelling headphones around, and the previous best were Sony's XM3 headphones. So no one does it better. If you want a set that lets you hear exactly what you want to hear while still giving you great battery life, excellent audio quality even over wireless, and more, then this is the deal for you.

The music quality is enhanced with Edge AI, which is a tech that was developed by Sony Music Studios Tokyo to provide you the best quality possible. The battery life can last for up to 30 hours even with Bluetooth and ANC on. You can use Quick Charge to get back to listening when the battery runs low, too, giving you five hours of playback after a 10 minute charge.

The headset also has a Touch Sensor for controlling playback or answering phone calls. You can also control the volume this way. Access your voice assistant, too, and get the news or weather updates straight inside your head from Amazon Alexa. The headphones are smart enough to know when you're talking and use Speak-to-Chat technology to reduce the volume while you're conversing.

The Amazon Gift Card comes in a little Gift Envelope. Take it out to use it yourself or give it away. Either way, the gift card credit has no expiration date and no fees attached.