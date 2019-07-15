If you've never tried a weighted blanket, hearing users like me rant and rave about how wonderful they are can seem a bit extreme. Let me tell you a quick story about bedtime — specifically, mine. I went to bed tired and often woke up tired before I got a weighted blanket, and more often than not I woke up completely soaked in sweat because I slept under two quilts, a comforter, and two blankets. You see, I learned a long time ago that sleeping under heavy covers was the best way to try and get a restful night's sleep for me.

When I got a weighted blanket, I cut my bedding layers in half. I went from two quilts, two blankets, and a comforter to one quilt, one quilted bedspread, and one weighted blanket, and it was heaven.