Even though the official Prime Day deals aren't scheduled to start until tomorrow, Amazon just couldn't stop itself from offering up a few early Prime Day sales. One of the latest offers to become available are huge discounts on both the Insignia 55-inch Fire TV Edition and the Toshiba 55-inch Fire TV Edition bringing them to just $289.99 and $299.99 respectively.

Normally, these TVs sell for about $100 - $150 more, and both are 2020 models so they are on the newer end. The Insignia is newer than the Toshiba, which accounts for the lack of large number of reviews you'll find at Amazon. Both require arranged deliveries, but the delivery is still free for Prime members.

Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition

This Prime Day deal makes the new Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV edition the cheapest it's ever been. It's the newest model, so you'll want to check this deal out.

Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition

The Toshiba model is $10 more than the Insignia offering, but in specs they are just about the same. This is an awesome price, and likely won't stick around for long, so don't miss out.

The full list of Fire TV Editions that are on sale includes:

Be sure to heck out all of these great deals and pick up a new TV and wall mount for yourself.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.