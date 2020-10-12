Even though the official Prime Day deals aren't scheduled to start until tomorrow, Amazon just couldn't stop itself from offering up a few early Prime Day sales. One of the latest offers to become available are huge discounts on both the Insignia 55-inch Fire TV Edition and the Toshiba 55-inch Fire TV Edition bringing them to just $289.99 and $299.99 respectively.

Normally, these TVs sell for about $100 - $150 more, and both are 2020 models so they are on the newer end. The Insignia is newer than the Toshiba, which accounts for the lack of large number of reviews you'll find at Amazon. Both require arranged deliveries, but the delivery is still free for Prime members.