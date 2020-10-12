Even though the official Prime Day deals aren't scheduled to start until tomorrow, Amazon just couldn't stop itself from offering up a few early Prime Day sales. One of the latest offers to become available are huge discounts on both the Insignia 55-inch Fire TV Edition and the Toshiba 55-inch Fire TV Edition bringing them to just $289.99 and $299.99 respectively.
Normally, these TVs sell for about $100 - $150 more, and both are 2020 models so they are on the newer end. The Insignia is newer than the Toshiba, which accounts for the lack of large number of reviews you'll find at Amazon. Both require arranged deliveries, but the delivery is still free for Prime members.
Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition
This Prime Day deal makes the new Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV edition the cheapest it's ever been. It's the newest model, so you'll want to check this deal out.
Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition
The Toshiba model is $10 more than the Insignia offering, but in specs they are just about the same. This is an awesome price, and likely won't stick around for long, so don't miss out.
The full list of Fire TV Editions that are on sale includes:
- Insignia 24-inch HD Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $79.99 (was $149.99)
- Toshiba 32-inch HD Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $119.99 (was $179.99)
- Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $199.99 (was $299.99)
- Toshiba 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $209.99 (was $329.99)
- Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $249.99 (was $349.99)
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $259.99 (was $379.99)
- Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $289.99 (was $429.99)
- Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $299.99 (was $449.99)
Be sure to heck out all of these great deals and pick up a new TV and wall mount for yourself.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Lenovo's Chromebook C340-15 supersizes the best compact Chromebook
After nailing the compact Chromebook category, it’s no surprise that Lenovo took what they learned and used it to make a big-screen Chromebook with the same sensibilities and reliability. It’s not a showstopper, but it is a Chromebook that should easily get you through the next five years.
Review: Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is the best premium Chromebook of 2020
As manufacturers keep running to high and low pricing extremes, Acer makes a Chromebook that’s just right in terms of giving you everything you could need without making you sell a kidney to afford it.
Review: Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook strikes the perfect balance
There are Chromebooks that are too small and too weak, there are Chromebooks that are too big and too expensive, and then there are Chromebooks that get it just right. The Flex 5 is one of those Chromebooks.
Pair that snazzy Galaxy S20 FE with an awesome case to keep it protected
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads for the next few months. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.