Amazon's Prime Day is in full swing, and if you're looking to pick up audio gear, we have you covered with the best Prime Day headphone deals . One particular standout in that list is the Sony WH-1000XM4 , the latest addition to Sony's excellent noise-canceling range of headphones.

The WH-1000XM4 takes active noise cancellation to a whole new level. Sony hasn't changed too much here from the XM3, but you get Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, the ability to pair with several devices at once, automatically pause music when you take the headset off, and more powerful ANC.

First up is the design: the XM4 have the same overall design as the XM3, and this is a good thing as it means you'll get a fit that's comfortable for all-day use. I wear my XM3 for several hours every day while working and don't even notice them most of the time, and the XM4 are just as great. The XM4 is marginally lighter, making it that much more enticing.

Sony's much-loved WH-1000XM3 picked up an update earlier this year, with the WH-1000XM4 bringing a few useful additions. Right off the bat, there's not a whole lot that's different between the two headphones, but once you start looking closely, you'll find a lot of subtle changes that make a huge difference in everyday use.

Then there's the sound profile. Sony pulled out an unsurmountable lead with the XM3 because of the active noise cancellation; the headphones tuned out ambient sound like no other. That particular trait is thankfully unchanged on the XM4, and if anything Sony made minor tweaks to make ANC more powerful. That means you can be assured that the headphones will tune out everything in the background, letting you focus on the task at hand.

A big upgrade with the WH-1000XM4 is the addition of Bluetooth 5.0, enabling multi-device compatibility. You can pair the XM4 to two devices at the same time, and with NFC, connecting to a new phone is about as seamless as it gets. The WH-1000XM4 also has Google Assistant and Alexa integration, and you can customize the sound profile and tailor gestures to your liking via the Sony Headphones Connect app.

You get 30 hours of battery life from a full charge on the XM4, and a 10-minute charge nets you enough power for five hours' of music playback. There really isn't anything missing here, and the fact that these headphones are on sale for Prime Day for just $298 makes them a standout option. That's not only $51 off the retail price, but Sony is also throwing in a $25 Amazon gift card for absolutely free, making this an even better deal.

So if you're looking to pick up a pair of head-end headphones for Prime Day, make sure to get your hands on the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $298.