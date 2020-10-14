The best deal to ever reach Eufy's RoboVac 30C is now live at Amazon. Thanks to Prime Day, you can score this smart robotic vacuum cleaner on sale for $169.99. That saves you $130 off its regular price of $300 and marks the lowest this model has ever reached.
As with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Prime Day orders and more.
Eufy's RoboVac 30C can clean for 100 minutes and is small enough to fit under furniture. It comes with boundary strips to keep it out of certain areas and has BoostIQ tech to automatically increase suction when needed.
You can use the free EufyHome app or a voice assistant like Alexa to control this handy gadget. Luckily, the Eufy Genie smart speaker has Alexa built-in. Meanwhile, the included boundary strips let you dictate where the robot should clean, and thanks to the BoostIQ technology, the vacuum will automatically increase suction power when cleaning particularly dirty areas. It vacuums for up to 100 minutes, but it won't disrupt your day-to-day life since it's no louder than operating a microwave.
The Robovac 30C's large wheels can handle various climbing over ledges and carpets in your home, and there are drop-sensing features so it won't take a tumble down the stairs either. When the batteries get low, your new robot pal will find its way back to the charging station. A robot vacuum can make a huge difference in your daily routine and save you lots of time. Schedule cleanings, tell the vacuum what rooms are off-limits, and you can come home to a spotless floor every single day.
