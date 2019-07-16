Amazon has sliced the price of its full hardware lineup for Prime Day 2019, including hefty savings on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet. This child-friendly 8-inch slab sits in a vibrant "Kid-Proof" casing, and with formidable hardware inside, serves up an affordable taste of the digital world. It's nearly 40 percent off for today only, dropping from $130 to $80 — with further savings available when buying a pair.

Powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and 1.5 GB RAM, the Fire HD Kids Edition Tablet is a sleek and straightforward first tablet experience for the youngest of the family. Integrated 32GB of storage guarantees room for all the essentials, with microSD capabilities further expanding capacity up to an extra 400GB. Buyers also acquire a duo of 10-megapixel front and rear-facing cameras, delivering sharp photos and 720p video recording.

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition comes in a neon blue, yellow, or pink finish, designed to take the beating over everyday wear and tear. Amazon complements this with a two-year guarantee, swapping out the tablet for free upon any mishaps.

Cut by nearly 40% for a limited time, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is available for $80 with Amazon Prime across all three color variants. And if the little ones aren't known for sharing, save an additional $20 with the bundled two-pack.